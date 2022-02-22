Watch
Phoenix Fire Department swears in new chief Mike Duran

Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:34:08-05

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, Phoenix Fire Department officially welcomed its new chief.

Mike Duran takes the place of former Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, who announced her retirement last month.

Duran has spent nearly three decades as a firefighter and leader with the department, coming from his latest assignment as Assistant Chief, supervising the Medical and Support Service Division.

The Phoenix native is a second-generation firefighter and married father of three.

Kalkbrenner retired with more than 30 years of experience with the department.

