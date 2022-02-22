Phoenix Fire Department swears in new chief Mike Duran

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, Phoenix Fire Department officially welcomed its new chief.

Mike Duran takes the place of former Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, who announced her retirement last month.

Duran has spent nearly three decades as a firefighter and leader with the department, coming from his latest assignment as Assistant Chief, supervising the Medical and Support Service Division.

HAPPENING NOW: Chief Michael Duran has just been sworn in as the new @PHXFire chief. pic.twitter.com/hy3AQDYzRz — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) February 22, 2022

The Phoenix native is a second-generation firefighter and married father of three.

Kalkbrenner retired with more than 30 years of experience with the department.