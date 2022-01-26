Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner to retire in February, Mike Duran III promoted to fire chief

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner will retire from the fire department at the end of February, and Assistant Chief Mike Duran III will succeed her and lead the agency, the City of Phoenix announced Tuesday.

Chief Duran will take over the role on Feb. 22, 2022.

"I am extremely proud that he has been recognized as a leader in the fire service and will continue to serve us proudly. Chief Duran has nearly three decades in the fire service and hails from a fire family. This deep history will serve him well throughout his tenure" current Chief Kalkbrenner said in a statement.

City Manager Jeff Barton announced today the selection of Michael Duran as the new Chief of @PHXFire.



Duran will take over as Fire Chief upon the retirement of Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, on Feb. 22.



Details in the #PHXNewsroom: https://t.co/TiA1m5s0nv#PHX pic.twitter.com/t0gvjlQRkq — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) January 25, 2022

"Chief Duran has worked his way up through the tanks and touched nearly every department throughout his career. He is innovative and will move our department forward," she said.

Duran joined the agency as a firefighter 27 years ago. He became a command officer, serves on the agency's FEMA team, and as assistant chief, oversees the agency's Medical and Support Service Division.

He is also leading the implementation of the city's $15 million Community Assistant Program, which helps improve crisis response for behavioral and mental health calls, according to the city's news release.

"As the Fire Chief, I will prioritize innovative opportunities to improve the safety and services of our system," Duran said in a statement. “I am committed to creating a positive and equitable environment while promoting the development and sustainability of our organization."