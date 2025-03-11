Watch Now
Phoenix Fire: Child reported missing on Phoenix trail is safe

PHOENIX — Officials have confirmed that a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing on a Phoenix trail Tuesday morning is safe.

Crews were first called to the scene near 19th and Peoria avenues around 9 a.m. for reports of a missing child along Shaw Butte Trail.

Phoenix Fire crews initially said that they were searching for the child with a large search-and-rescue presence at the scene, but later received information from the child’s mother that the child was at school and OK.

No further information was immediately available.

