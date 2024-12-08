Young child 'extremely critical' after being pulled from backyard pool in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A young child is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the home near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road for a reported drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found a child had been pulled from the pool.

It's not clear how long the child was in the water.

The child was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition.

Phoenix police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.