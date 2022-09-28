VIDEO: Body camera video shows Phoenix officers, firefighters help man, dog escape house fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix police released body camera video Wednesday of officers and firefighters helping a man and his dog escape from a house fire earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened on September 18 near Peoria Avenue and Cave Creek Road.

Around 9 p.m. officers were called to an unknown trouble in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man yelling for help, stuck in a room where there was a fire. As seen in the player above, officers and arriving firefighters were able to help the man escape through a window and then get him and his dog over the fence safely.

The man was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No update has been given on how severe the injuries were.

Phoenix fire has not said what caused the fire.