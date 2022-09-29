Caught on camera: Man pulled from burning mobile home

First responders' daring rescue was caught on camera. Phoenix police and fire crews pulled Arthur Dugger out of his mobile home after it burst into flames.

The fire happened about a week and a half ago at a mobile home park near Cave Creek and Peoria. Dugger told ABC15 the cause was an electrical issue.

"All of a sudden I kind of smelled smoke and something crackling," said Dugger.

From inside, Dugger quickly realized what he was smelling was his mobile home up in flames.

"Open the door and here's the roll of the fire coming back at me," said Dugger. "So, I hurried up and slammed the door."

Neighbors nearby leapt into action.

"I started calling him thinking he was at his friends," said neighbor Jenny Gaudio. "Come to find out he was in the trailer."

Dugger was trapped in the back with his dog Rufus calling for help.

"I called 911 and they told me break the window," said Dugger.

He said the first thing he did was break the window and throw Rufus out. Dugger said he thought he was going to die if he didn't get pulled out quickly.

Neighbors screamed at first responders letting them know Dugger was in the back in his bedroom.

On Phoenix police body camera, you can hear Dugger yelling for help. First responders broke the other bedroom window and managed to pull Dugger out.

"There's not very much room, and you can see how much glass is left," said Dugger.

Days later, and with just minor cuts and burns, Dugger was able to show ABC15 that window and what's left of his home.

"Memories is all I've got," said Dugger.

But he knows he and Rufus are lucky to be alive. He credits his neighbors and first responders for saving his life.

"I knew I didn't have much more time," said Dugger.

For now, he's living in a motor home he was fixing up. He did have insurance and that money is coming in slowly. But Dugger says it will cost thousands to remove his old home.

"I've got enough, but that will bout clean me out to pull this out," said Dugger.

He's starting over completely, but he's still thankful.

"Now I gotta put my life back together," said Dugger.

