60-year-old hospitalized after mobile home catches fire, trapped in bedroom

Rescued homeowner and one dog displaced
Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 18, 2022
PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with burn injuries after his mobile home caught fire Sunday night.

Crews were called to a mobile home park near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road just after 9 p.m. by a homeowner trapped in his bedroom.

The bedroom only had a small window to escape.

Crews were able to rescue the man through the window.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his burns.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

No firefighters were injured.

Crews managed the fire before it spread to other structures and vehicles nearby.

