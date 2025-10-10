Small plane crashes at Deer Valley Airport on Friday afternoon

PHOENIX — A small plane has crashed at the Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix.
At around 12:45 p.m. Friday, crews received reports of a plane crash at the airport.
When crews arrived, they found a small plane that was flipped onto its roof.
Phoenix Fire officials say the pilot was able to self-extricate, and there was nobody else inside the aircraft.
The pilot was evaluated by fire crews on scene and did not need to go to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).