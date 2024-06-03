Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

One hurt, ten displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues

The cause of the fire is not yet known
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
22nd Ave Apt Fire 6-3-24
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 03, 2024

PHOENIX — One person is hurt and 10 people are out of their homes after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 10:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

In all, six units were affected by the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

That person is reportedly in stable condition.

Ten people will be displaced because of the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate will vote on Right to Contraception Act
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate will vote on Right to Contraception Act
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before House panel over COVID origins, pandemic response
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before House panel over COVID origins, pandemic response
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee reveals she has pancreatic cancer
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee reveals she has pancreatic cancer
Community comes together to honor fallen veteran
Dangerous heat expected later this week

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo