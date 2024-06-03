One hurt, ten displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — One person is hurt and 10 people are out of their homes after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 10:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

In all, six units were affected by the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

That person is reportedly in stable condition.

Ten people will be displaced because of the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.