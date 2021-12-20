Masked men enter Phoenix apartment, kill man amid neighbor dispute

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested for murder after a group of people rushed into a Phoenix apartment and killed a man during an altercation.

Police say the incident occurred at an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Multiple masked men reportedly forced their way into an apartment after an earlier verbal altercation between neighbors.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. He died at the scene.

A witness said all but one of the suspects were masked and were not identifiable. Police and a witness were able to identify 46-year-old Carl Robert Blazak as one of the suspects.

MCSO Mugshot of Carl Blazak

Blazak’s wife reportedly said she was not aware of the homicide, but did tell Blazak that she had a dispute with the upstairs neighbors.

Blazak told police he was present during the attack but did not shoot the victim.

Police are asking anyone who has additional information to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.