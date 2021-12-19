Suspect arrested after man found dead at north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a north Phoenix apartment Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near I-17 and Deer Valley Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was reportedly shot in an apartment after an argument.

During an investigation, authorities say they developed probable cause to arrest 46-year-old Carl Blazak for murder.

Blazak will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.