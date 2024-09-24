Watch Now
Man shot through window of Phoenix home, police looking for community help

The man suffered non-life-threatening, but serious injuries
Phoenix police are asking for the community's help after a man was reportedly shot through a window of his home late Monday night.
Officers were first called to the scene around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Investigators learned a man was in his home when an unknown person shot through a window, hitting him. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter left the area before officers arrived and no suspect has been located.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case or identify a suspect is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

