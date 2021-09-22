Man arrested for Phoenix murder after string of investigations

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a man accused of homicide following an investigation into multiple crimes.

Last month, 30-year-old Samuel Casas was shot and killed during a robbery near 7th Street and Grovers Avenue.

The suspects fled in a silver Kia Soul, police say.

Evidence from the scene was analyzed and linked to an aggravated assault in March 2021 that took place near 29th Street and Bell Road.

Officers linked the case and the silver vehicle to 24-year-old Simeon Busano.

On Aug. 19, border patrol officials in Why, Arizona, were involved in a pursuit of the silver vehicle. The tires were deflated during the pursuit and the driver was chased on foot but later apprehended by officers.

The driver was identified as Busano. When he was taken into custody, police say he had a black backpack with a handgun, cell phone, and evidence from the homicide scene.

Phone records, surveillance video, and evidence from the gun also matched the homicide scene.

Police say Busano changed his story several times but eventually admitted to being at the scene of the homicide.

Officials booked him into jail Tuesday for one count of first-degree murder and one count of robbery.