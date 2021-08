PHOENIX — A man was seriously injured after police say a shooting unfolded near 7th Street and Bell Road Saturday morning.

Officials say at about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the area regarding a shooting.

A man was reportedly shot while in his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) fled the area after the shooting, according to police.

It is unknown what led to the shooting at this time.

No other details were provided.