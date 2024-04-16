'It's heartbreaking': Phoenix dealership selling cars for those with disabilities hit by thieves

PHOENIX — A Valley car dealership for wheelchair users hit by thieves one too many times over the years has the general manager sharing the domino effect.

From the outside, the fleet of vans in a warehouse district near 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in North Phoenix looks inconspicuous and unassuming.

Taking a closer look at the vehicles, you’ll notice they’re lifted and have unique features to make life easier for wheelchair users and members of our disabled community.

Buyers for these cars range from stroke survivors to those battling ALS or paralysis, and many customers are former service members who survived combat injuries.

Many have shown their gratitude for the freedom the cars have given them by writing their names on the wall at United Access.

KNXV

“This is not a typical car dealership. I’m not trying to sell you a car, I’m trying to get you back out to life, living again,” said Lenny Ovadia, the general manager.

With the push of a button on a fob key, those living life in a wheelchair can find new freedom and mobility in the cab of a BraunAbility car.

Other customers without limbs can drive after heavy modifications and approval from a driving evaluator.

“I can’t use my legs, but you’re telling me I can drive? The answer is, yes, you can drive,” said Ovadia, recalling common conversations with customers.

The shop where these cars are worked on is only so big, meaning many of them are outside in an ungated lot.

Recently, security cameras caught a thief in a white truck scoping the area in the dark of night before backing in and stealing a tire valued at hundreds of dollars.

Ovadia says over the past couple of years, thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters, tires, and even gas have been taken from their specialized vehicles.

KNXV

”I don’t think this criminal knew this was a wheelchair van,” he said.

Ovadia explains when you steal from these cars, you’re keeping someone from getting to an appointment that could be a dialysis treatment, meaning life or death.

Not being able to drive can keep families apart. What may seem like run-of-the-mill vehicle burglary can make a challenging time in someone's life that much harder.

”It's heartbreaking,” said Ovadia.

We reached out to the Phoenix Police Department about the thefts, who suggested locking lug nuts, a well-lit area, and a gated lot can all be deterrents to this kind of crime.

If you recognize the white vehicle involved in this particular crime, contact police.

Is there a story in your community you'd like us to cover? Send an email to share@abc15.com.