Inspection of group home where teen killed does not have proper permit to operate

A city official tells ABC15 that an investigation into a facility where a teen was shot and killed earlier this month does not have the proper use permit to operate a group home in the residential zoned district.

ABC15 is told that a formal 15-day notice of violation of the Phoenix Zoning Ordinance was issued on Monday and sent to the owner.

Inspectors were sent to the North Star Independent Living Services located near 19th Avenue and Hatcher after City Councilwoman Debra Stark raised concerns about the correct permit to operate.

Two weeks ago Phoenix police responded to the group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road for a shooting that left a young man dead, and another resident arrested.

Phoenix police officials confirm a shooting at this group home in Phoenix is not the first as multiple people were shot about 18 months ago.

A city official tells ABC15 that the Neighborhood Services Department has been in contact with the facility to connect them with the city’s Planning and Development Department to go through the correct registration and use permit process that is required to get into compliance.

North Star is contracted with the Department of Child Safety which is the agency that places kids in the care here.

Search warrant records show more than a half dozen guns were found inside the group home off of Mountain View Road, along with gun magazines, cartridges and drugs.

The documents show that nine guns, including an AM-15 were found inside one of the rooms on site.

Phoenix Police were at the facility three days before the shooting death of an 18-year-old resident.

Police found guns inside a backpack and a teddy bear, they also found narcotic drugs in the ‘form of blue M30 pills’ suspected to be synthetic fentanyl.

A former employee spoke with ABC15 about more allegations, that includes staffing ratios, “I’ve seen where they’re understaffed, I know they were understaffed, they were understaffed while I was there,” said Amelia Lopez, who resigned from her position earlier this year.

Lopez said like others, she had reported concerns to DCS, “you’re writing all these reports, and nothing ever happening, so, therefore, you know something major is going to happen, we spoke on this so many times.”

Affidavit records show that several of the guns found at the North Star facility have been reported stolen. They also found that one of the firearms had an ‘object affixed to the back,’ which they recognized as a “Glock switch.”

North Star has not gone on camera with ABC15, but they said in a statement that they are not able to use metal detectors or wands since they are prohibited by DCS.

It is unclear how many complaints DCS has received from staff, former staff members, or residents, but ABC15 has put in a public record request for the information.

Contract records show that North Star makes $135 to $200 a day per kid depending on the level of ‘trauma’ they are given.

The campus near Mountain View Road is licensed for 46 beds.

North Star owns five group homes, ranging in the number of licensed beds.

