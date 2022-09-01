Watch Now
One dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road

Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 01, 2022
PHOENIX — One person is dead after an incident near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at what police say is a group home for teenagers.

Video from the scene showed a police command van outside of a housing complex and crime tape largely focused around a unit.

Police have only confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Mountain View Road has been temporarily shut down in the area due to the investigation.

Information about the victim and possible suspects was not immediately available.

