One dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after an incident near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at what police say is a group home for teenagers.

Video from the scene showed a police command van outside of a housing complex and crime tape largely focused around a unit.

Phoenix police investigating a homicide off Mountain View Rd. Just past 19th Ave.



This building is surrounding by several metal fences, security cameras all around and several units.



I have seen a number of teens/young adults leaving the crime scene.

Police have only confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Mountain View Road has been temporarily shut down in the area due to the investigation.

This is the view from Mountain View Rd and 18th Ave. Neighbors tell us they think this is some sort of juvenile housing

Information about the victim and possible suspects was not immediately available.