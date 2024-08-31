Firefighters working separate call step in to battle fire at north Phoenix Fry's

PHOENIX — Some alert firefighters stepped in to prevent a quick-moving attic fire at a Fry's in north Phoenix from becoming much worse.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at the grocery store near 35th and Peoria avenues.

Phoenix fire officials say crews were finishing up a medical call nearby when they saw black smoke coming from the store.

Firefighters got in the building and found a large fire in the building's attic space.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Firefighters and store management were able to safely evacuate everyone from the store.

No injuries have been reported, according to Phoenix fire.

It's not clear if the fire will impact the store's ability to operate Saturday.

ABC15 has reached out to Fry's officials and have not yet heard back.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.