Fire crews battle Phoenix garage fire involving 'homemade electrical cars'

PHOENIX — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that engulfed two cars and damaged a home in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home near Cactus and Cave Creek roads around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a garage fire.

Firefighters discovered two vehicles, which were determined to be “homemade electrical cars,” were on fire.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution during the emergency.

Phoenix Fire

Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles, as well as serious damage to the front of the home.

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.