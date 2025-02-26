Dozens of storage units impacted by overnight fire near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department officials say up to 75 storage units were impacted by an overnight fire that broke out at a facility near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deer Valley II Self Storage facility. Firefighters found multiple units on fire, and each unit had to be separately opened so crews could extinguish all of the flames.

Phoenix Fire says 50 to 75 units are believed to have been affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.