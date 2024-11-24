Double mobile home fire in north Phoenix leaves two people dead, three others hurt

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a double mobile home fire Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. for the reported fire.

Five people were found in the mobile home.

Two of those people were pronounced at the scene.

The other three were taken to the hospital in stable condition for burn injuries.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

What caused the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.