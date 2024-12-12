LIVE VIDEO: Brush fire ignites near I-17 and Dixileta

PHOENIX — A brush fire ignited in the north Phoenix area, sending flames and smoke into the sky early Thursday morning.

ABC15 crews at the scene near Interstate 17 and Dixileta are seeing active flames in an area around an acre in size, and crews are working to contain the fire.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Fortunately, Phoenix Fire officials say it is a "slow moving" fire and there doesn't appear to be any exposure concerns at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.

Stay with ABC15 Mornings for updates.