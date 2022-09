PHOENIX — A “The Pick” jackpot winning ticket was sold in Phoenix for the September 17 drawing!

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 19th and Northern avenues and the prize remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, and 39.

A $2.4 million winning ticket was sold in Scottsdale for the September 10 drawing as well.