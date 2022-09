SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets!

Somebody is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $2.4 million.

The Arizona Lottery says the lucky ticket was sold in Scottsdale at the Circle K located on McDowell Road near Hayden.

The Pick jackpot numbers from Saturday, September 10 were: 15, 25, 31, 36, 42, 43

The winner can take home a lump sum of $1.4 million or $80,000 annually for 30 years.

The prize has not been claimed yet but the winner has until March 9, 2023, to come forward.