Medical helicopter makes emergency landing at Paradise Valley Skate Park

PHOENIX — A medical helicopter had to make an emergency landing at a Phoenix-area park early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the Paradise Valley Skate Park near 40th Street and Grovers Avenue for reports of a helicopter that needed to land in the area.

Crews arrived to find the pilot had safely landed the aircraft in the park, but a patient inside needed to be taken to a hospital by ground.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and crews were able to get the patient and crew to a hospital.

Officials say it appears the helicopter experienced some type of mechanical failure and will likely need to be moved from the area by ground.

The community is asked to avoid the area Tuesday morning.