Maricopa County marks 4 heat-related deaths so far in 2023

PHOENIX — Four people have died from heat-related incidents in Maricopa County, so far in 2023.

On Thursday, a weekly data report from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed four deaths and 16 that are under investigation.

The enhanced heat surveillance season usually begins in May and ends in October.

RELATED: Heat relief stations open around the Valley for summer 2023

The first recorded heat-related death this year was on April 11.

The report states that three of the deaths were heat-caused while the fourth was heat-related.

In 2022, Maricopa County recorded 425 deaths during the six-month heat season. It was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona's largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness.