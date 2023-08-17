Inflation leading more people to shop secondhand

Thursday is National Thrift Day and if you're finding yourself shopping more at secondhand stores, you aren't alone.

A report by the company thredUP shows 52% of shoppers went to secondhand stores last year and 37% spent a higher portion of their budget on secondhand clothing. Gen-Z reports two out of five of their clothing items come from secondhand stores, but value is the top motivator as opposed to just trying to be trendy.

"It doesn't surprise us because we know everyone in some way is finding they want their money to go further as they're having to pay more for different things," said Lea Graham, with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Graham says they stock the shelves every day, so there's no special time to get the best deal. But pay attention to the color of the tags. You'll get an extra half off depending on the color and day of the week. There's also the Goodwill Clearance Center, where you can literally buy items by the pound.

"Prices are up everywhere, so that's food prices, utility prices, all the things we have to pay for. So we're definitely finding people are choosing to buy secondhand, they're shopping thrift stores," Graham said. "There's a chance to find exactly what you were looking for or something you didn't even know you'd find and it's this really amazing treasure."

Here's a list of some secondhand stores across the Valley:

