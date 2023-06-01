Hundreds of kittens going up for adoption soon at Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX — Arizona Humane Society says hundreds of kittens are going up for adoption in the coming weeks as they "graduate" from the Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Kitten Nursery.

In the last two months alone, humane society staff and volunteers have cared for more than 700 kittens under two weeks old. They have gotten 24/7 care and many are strong enough to find their own forever homes now.

To see adoptable kittens, continue checking their feed of currently available pets.

AHS says it is on pace to care for more orphaned kittens than it has in about a decade. They’re expecting to care for more than 2,000 of those kittens this year alone.

Last month, ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley went inside the Bottle Baby Kitten ICU to see how much work goes into caring for the kittens.

It's kitten season and the Arizona Humane Society needs foster families

How you can help

Staff members say the kittens would benefit most from being in a quiet foster home where there is less stress and exposure to disease.

Want to foster? The Humane Society is making it easy for those willing to foster by providing free at-home kits to bottle-feed kittens. It also provides medical supplies and food.

For more information call the Pet Resource Center at 602-997-7585 ext. 3800.

"Community members can also help alleviate an increase in orphaned kittens entering Valley shelters by not "kit-napping" and understanding the steps to take to ensure kittens in their neighborhood are being cared for," AHS says.

