It's kitten season and the Arizona Humane Society needs foster families

Animal shelters are already stretched thin because of overcrowding this season. The Arizona Humane Society told ABC15 it's desperate for help from foster families.

The Bottle Baby Kitten ICU is one of the departments at capacity. It serves as a temporary medical facility for fragile newborn kittens up to four weeks old at the AHS Sunnyslope campus.

Thanks to a team of dedicated and trusted volunteers, as well as medical professionals, the kittens are being cared for around the clock.

"Right now, we're at about 120% over capacity with these little neo-natal kittens. It is a 24-hour operation where these kittens are being fed every two to four hours," an AHS staff member said. "Our volunteers and our incredible staff are doing everything that a mama cat would, ensuring that they're getting enough food, weighing them to make sure that they're still gaining weight.”

But, staff members say the baby kittens would benefit most from being in a quiet foster home where there is less stress and exposure to disease.

The Humane Society is making it easy for those willing to foster by providing free at-home kits to bottle-feed kittens. It also provides medical supplies and food.

For more information call the Pet Resource Center at 602-997-7585 ext. 3800.