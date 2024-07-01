Heat-related death investigations on the rise in Maricopa County this summer

PHOENIX — The heat is on and the numbers do not lie.

Last month was the hottest June on record in Phoenix with an average temperature of 97 degrees, almost two degrees warmer than the previous record in 2021.

The number of heat-related death investigations in Maricopa County is also at an alarming number already. For many living on the streets, the heat is becoming more of a challenge.

"Heat is known as a silent killer because it can sneak up on you very quickly. Anybody who has any sort of underlying health conditions is at risk," said Stacey Champion, an unhoused community advocate.

Champion has been calling for more attention and real-time solutions to combat heat-related deaths. So far this year, there have already been six confirmed heat deaths in Maricopa County, some of them people experiencing homelessness.

111 deaths are still under investigation by the county medical examiner for heat-related causes. That is well beyond the 77 under investigation at this time last year.

June 2023 was cooler than average before it heated up in July.

"If you see somebody lying on the ground at this time of year, that is not normal. Our ground temps can reach up to 160, 170 degrees," said Champion.

The number of heat-related hospital visits is also going up.

"I think we have a large number of people here who work outside in the heat. Our eviction rates are still skyrocketing,” said Champion.

Staying cool indoors is just as important as staying cool outside. Some heat deaths happen when people have broken AC units or shut them off to save money. Staying hydrated and checking in on your neighbors can help keep you and everyone else safe this summer.

"We need to understand that these are all preventable deaths for the most part, and we need to do a better job as a city, as a county, as a state to do more to deal with it," said Champion.