Former group home employee: 'The whole system is failing'

PHOENIX — A former employee of a group home is concerned the youth foster system put in place to help teens and younger adults is 'failing' after a man was shot Thursday morning.

A "young adult" is in extremely critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning.

A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges.

Kent Miller tells ABC15 that he left his job at the North Star Independent Living Services several weeks again, and has filed concerns in the past to authorities as he's a mandated reporter.

"The whole system is failing and someone has to see that," he said. "Something has to be done."

The former employee shared a letter he gave to management earlier this year about the youth and lack of responsibility and accountability.

The letter dated the end of March questioned why nothing more is done about the drugs, alcohol, disrespect, and these teens not doing basic chores like taking out their trash, dishes, or other life-long skills to learn before adulthood. The facility is licensed by the Department of Children Safety for 46 beds, and the provider North Star Independent Living Services has staff on site.

“I do believe there is a lack of support from DCS, and that we are not holding residents accountable for their actions, and because we are not, other residents are jumping on the bandwagon because they know what they can get away with,” it read in part, “holding residents accountable for their actions should reinforce that we do care about them, and in the real world this behavior is not tolerated.”

Miller said he got a call from a current employee about Thursday’s shooting just after 2 a.m., but Miller told police he no longer works there.

“Staff does rounds every hour, but now it’s getting to the point where you walk in, and there’s a puff of marijuana smoke,” said Miller, “and so they’re all on restrictions, but then they don’t hold the restriction, so they do it again and again and again.”

Miller shared how the teens would take part in drugs, alcohol, fighting, stealing, and leaving different hours in the day and night with little repercussions, “all the issues I talked about are the bigger issues, smoking pot, beating someone up, stealing,” he added.

DCS said in a statement:

“We are saddened by the shooting of a young adult this morning at a group home facility.

We are partnering with law enforcement on the investigation.

The safety of the youth and children in our care is our top priority.

Immediately after we were notified this morning, we began providing additional services to ensure the other youth at the facility were safe. Crisis support is available to the youth and staff at the facility.

This apartment-style independent living facility is DCS-licensed for 46 beds and is operated by North Star Independent Living Services, which has been licensed since 2015. Youth age 16-20 years old reside at the facility. North Star operates seven group homes.

As with any facility that provides care for older at-risk youth, police involvement can occur. DCS has partnered with the provider and the Phoenix Police Department in the past to proactively and positively mitigate risks at this facility.”

Miller said there have been other shootings, overdoses, and other police calls in the past.

“When the staff’s voices aren’t being heard and the kids are allowed to run the place, and this is going on, this is complete nonsense,” said Miller.

