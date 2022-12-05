First Place Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary

It's one-of-a-kind housing bringing hope and independence to those with autism and other intellectual disabilities. First Place Phoenix is featured in the award-winning documentary, "In A Different Key." A segment about the film is expected to air Monday morning on Good Morning America.

ABC15 visited the local autism-friendly community ahead of the film's premiere on Arizona PBS on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

The residential housing first opened its doors four years ago. Denise Resnik created the property for people like her son Matt, who has autism.

Since moving into First Place Phoenix, Matt has gained independence. He volunteers, has friends, and is doing household tasks like laundry for the first time.

"It feels like many of my prayers have been answered," Resnik said.

Matt is friends with Mickey, another resident on the property. The duo is featured in the documentary, which follows Mickey's mom as she meets the first child ever diagnosed with autism. The film also reveals the highs and lows for those living with autism and the importance of more supportive communities.

It's a mission that will forever be close to Resnik's heart.

"We have made a tremendous amount of progress for young kids that are benefitting from early diagnosis and education, but that population is growing up and we have an adult population that needs the same attention," she said.

Resnik says they recently secured a grant that will allow 10 people, who otherwise couldn't afford it, to live at First Place Phoenix for two years. You can learn more about that on their website.