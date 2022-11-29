First Place-Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary

PHOENIX — Good Morning America will run a heart-warming segment on December 5 about an award-winning documentary, In A Different Key, filmed at First Place-Phoenix, a residential property for adults with autism.

In A Different Key, a true story of love, difference and the fight to belong, premieres on PBS stations nationwide on December 13 at 7 p.m.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book of the same name by journalists Caren Zucker and John Donvan – the film’s Executive Producers. The film follows the mother of an autistic son as she finds and then befriends the first child ever diagnosed with autism – Donald Triplett, who still lives in the small Mississippi town where he was born nearly 90 years ago.

First Place-Phoenix residents and staff will hold a breakfast watch party on December 5 to see the interview with Zucker and Donvan, who previously traveled to Phoenix to film the documentary.

The best part is that they are inviting the Valley to join them in watching this award-winning documentary!

WHEN: Monday, December 5 @ 7 a.m.

WHERE: First Place-Phoenix, 3001 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012