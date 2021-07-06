Democrat Adrian Fontes announces run for Arizona Secretary of State

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes formally announced his run for Arizona Secretary of State Tuesday.

In a tweet, Fontes said he officially declared his candidacy for Secretary of State on the six-month anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot.

On this six month anniversary of the attempted coup against our Republic, I officially declare my candidacy for Arizona Secretary of State.#ProtectDemocracy

Sign-up and donate at https://t.co/geUZePx2mchttps://t.co/pjsDWxFmWK — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 6, 2021

“Our Democracy is under a full-fledged attack -- so it’s imperative that we elect a state elections official who can do the job on day 1. I’ll stand up to the voter suppression laws, the baseless challenges to our election results, and the type of violent insurrections seen both here in Arizona and at our Nation’s Capital," Fontes said in a release. "I decided to launch today, on the six month anniversary of the attempted January 6th coup, specifically to memorialize those who died protecting our Capitol, and to let traitors and their supporters know that Americans will not stand for a lie. I look forward to speaking with voters throughout our state over the coming months.”

Fontes joins House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, a Democrat, in the run for Secretary of State to replace Katie Hobbs. Hobbs served as Arizona's Secretary of State

since 2019 and announced her run for governor in June.

Five Republicans have announced their candidacy for Arizona Secretary of State. The field includes State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita from Scottsdale and State Representative Mark Finchem who represents parts of Pinal and Pima counties.

In 2016, Fontes was elected to serve as the Maricopa County Recorder and previously served as a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Arizona Attorney General and the Denver District Attorney.