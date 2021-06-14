Rep. Reginald Bolding announces run for Arizona Secretary of State

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding (D) Phoenix-District 27 formally announced his candidacy for Arizona Secretary of State Monday.

Bolding is the first Democrat to announce he is running to replace Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs, who has served as Arizona's Secretary of State since 2019, announced her run for governor earlier this month.

He was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2014.

“As Secretary of State, I want to make sure that elections are secure without interference from anyone. Arizonans have led the nation in voting from home in safe and secure ways and we can’t let a small group of partisan lawmakers take away our freedom to vote,” said Bolding. “Democrats and Republicans both agree we need to come back to common sense solutions to solve problems. Limiting democracy can’t be that solution. Democracy is the reason why someone like me has the right to vote, to become a first-generation college graduate, and serve in the highest level of government in our state.”

Five Republicans have announced their candidacy for Arizona Secretary of State. The field includes State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita from Scottsdale and State Representative Mark Finchem who represents parts of Pinal and Pima counties.

“From teaching students in the classroom, to legislative leadership, to the helm of one of the most successful non-profit organizations dedicated to civic engagement, I’ve spent my career serving Arizona,” Bolding said. “Standing up for voting rights and your access to the ballot isn't new to me. I've been on the front line fighting for our democracy for years and I look forward to continuing that work as Secretary of State.”