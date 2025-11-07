Citizens rescue man from apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix firefighters were called to a two-story apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a structure fire.

Two citizens entered the building and pulled the man out, according to officials.

The man in his 70s, a tenant, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters, who confirmed no other occupants were present.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.