Citizens rescue man from apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Phoenix Friday morning.
Phoenix firefighters were called to a two-story apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a structure fire.
Two citizens entered the building and pulled the man out, according to officials.
The man in his 70s, a tenant, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
The fire was extinguished by firefighters, who confirmed no other occupants were present.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.