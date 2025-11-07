Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citizens rescue man from apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School

The man, who is in his 70s, is in critical condition
PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix firefighters were called to a two-story apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a structure fire.

Two citizens entered the building and pulled the man out, according to officials.

The man in his 70s, a tenant, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters, who confirmed no other occupants were present.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

