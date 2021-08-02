Woman found dead on Camelback was hiking with Phoenix cop

PHOENIX — The woman found dead last week on Camelback Mountain went hiking with a Phoenix police officer.

ABC15 has learned the officer’s name is Dario Dizdar.

At the scene on Friday, Phoenix Fire Department officials said Angela Tramonte went hiking on Echo Canyon Trail. She was found dead outside a home near the mountain.

Dizdar reportedly said he was her “boyfriend” and that she became overheated halfway up the trail and decided to turn around, while he continued on the hike, officials said.

KNXV

But last week was the first time Tramonte met Dizdar in person, according to her friends.

She had been in Phoenix for less than 24 hours.

Tramonte, who’s from Boston, flew to visit Dizdar on Thursday. The two had only been talking online for a couple months, according to an online GoFundMe account and private social media messages shared with ABC15.

The direct messages on Instagram show Dizdar and Tramonte discussing her upcoming visit. The name of his account, which was taken down late Sunday, included his badge number.

Photos and video taken by ABC15 photojournalists of Dizdar at the scene also match photos of him in uniform.

Phoenix fire and police department officials did not disclose that the man with Tramonte was a city police officer.

After Dizdar hiked to the top of the mountain and then returned to the vehicle, he was not able to find her, fire officials said. Crews said Tramonte’s belongings were found inside the car. To explain why the woman was found dead outside a nearby home, firefighters believed she was attempting to alert someone in the area before collapsing.

Tramonte’s close friends spoke to reporters in Boston over the weekend and expressed doubt over the initial version of events released by city officials.

“As a cop, as a first responder, you’re supposed to help people. If somebody’s walking up a mountain and you’re seeing her in distress and she’s not feeling well and she’s exhausted – why wouldn’t you walk her back down,” Stacey Gerardi told a WBZ journalist. “Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn’t make sense.”

Dizdar has been with the Phoenix Police Department for 14 years.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.

