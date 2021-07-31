FD: Woman found dead after hiking Camelback Mountain, reportedly heat-related

PHOENIX — A Boston woman has died after she reportedly became overheated at Camelback Mountain Friday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say the woman was visiting Phoenix for the first time with her boyfriend when they went hiking on Echo Canyon Trail.

The woman's boyfriend says she reportedly became overheated halfway up the trail and decided to turn around while he continued on.

He then hiked to the top of the mountain and returned to the vehicle, and was unable to find her. Crews say the woman's belongings were found inside of the car where she was not.

Officials say the woman was found dead by a home near the mountain.

Crews believe she was able to make her way down a side trail before she died.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.