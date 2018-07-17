Valley storms are sure to bring their share of dust storms, thunder, lightning and of course, heavy rain.

Cities around the Valley are again offering free sandbags to help you prepare and protect your home.

Find your city below for information on how and where to get sand and bags.

This map and the following list will be updated as new information comes in.

AVONDALE:

The City of Avondale offers sand and bags for residents when flood watches are issued. Residents need to bring their own shovels to fill the bags. Anyone needing assistance can call Public Works at 623-333-4400 to make arrangements. Get sand and bags at the address below:

Avondale Municipal Operations Center, 399 E. Lower Buckeye Road, Avondale

BUCKEYE:

The City of Buckeye says it provides sand when an "impending, significant storm with potential flooding is in the forecast for our residents."

Sand is available at the Public Works Yard (23454 MC 85) from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It's on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents are limited to 20 bags and need to bring their own bags, as well as have a proof of residency in Buckeye.

More info can be found online.

CAVE CREEK:

The Town of Cave Creek does offer sandbags, by appointment. To make an appointment, call the Cave Creek Marshal's Office at 480-488-6636 to schedule. Their address is 37622 N. Cave Creek Rd.

CHANDLER:

Chandler Fire officials say they will make sandbags available to residents during the monsoon at the Public Safety Training Center located at 3550 S. Dobson Rd.

GILBERT:

Gilbert Fire and Rescue says residents can pick up free sand and bags at the following locations:

Station 251 (2730 E. Williams Field Rd.)

Station 253 (1011 E. Guadalupe Rd.)

Station 2511 (2860 E. Riggs Rd.)

GLENDALE:

The city's Parks and Recreation Department provides sand for bags but not the bags themselves. The sand is available when it looks like storms are coming.

The City of Glendale says when monsoon storms are in the forecast, free sand, bags and ties are available at the following locations:

Bonsall Park North (northeast corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, next to the hockey rink)

55th Avenue and Orangewood (by the park)

Glendale Community Center/Fire Station 153 (14061 N. 59th Ave., between Thunderbird Road and Acoma Drive)

GOODYEAR:

The City of Goodyear makes sand and bags available, but residents will need to bring their own shovels. The city's website has more information.

Thomas Park (Thomas Road and 144th Avenue in the east parking lot)

Roscoe Dog Park (Estrella Pkwy south of MC-85), 15600 W. Roeser Rd.

Goodyear Fire Station 182, 10701 S. Estrella Pkwy.

MESA:

Generally, the following locations will have sand and bags, but you will need to bring your own shovel:

Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive

Fire Station 204, 1426 S. Extension

Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield

Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern

Fire Station 212, 2430 S. Ellsworth

Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot)

Before you head out, you can call 480-644-2160 for information on Mesa sandbag availability. You can also get more monsoon safety tips here.

PEORIA:

Peoria Fire stations offer sand and bags to anyone concerned about flooding around their homes. Residents will need to bring shovels and bag sand themselves, but sand and bags will be provided.

Peoria Fire stations are located at the following addresses:

Fire Station 191, 8065 W. Peoria Avenue

Fire Station 192, 18500 N. 89th Avenue

Fire Station 193, 8330 W. Emile Zola

Fire Station 194, 9800 W. Olive Avenue

Fire Station 195, 23100 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Fire Station 196, 28251 N. El Mirage Road

Fire Station 197, 7758 W. Jomax Road

For more monsoon safety tips and emergency numbers, click here.

PINAL COUNTY:

Pinal County says they provide sandbags and sand only, and that residents need to bring their own shovels to load the bags. There is a limit of 25 bags per household. All locations will have signs directing residents to fill locations. Please call ahead to confirm someone is on site when you go there:

Apache Junction Maintenance Area: 305 E. Superstition Blvd., 6 a.m - 4 p.m. Call 520-866-6183 (Tuesday-Friday) or 520-866-6197 (Monday-Thursday)

Arizona City Maintenance Area: 7945 W Battaglia Dr., 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Call 520-866-7737 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-866-7736 (Tuesday-Friday)

Casa Grande Maintenance Area: 22539 W. Peters Rd., 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Call 520-866-7470 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-866-7471 (Tuesday-Friday)

Hidden Valley Maintenance Area: 43910 W. Meadowview Rd., 5:30 am. - 4 p.m. Call 520-866-6065 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-866-6064 (Tuesday-Friday)

Oracle Maintenance Area: 1410 N. Justice Dr., 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 520-896-2272 (Monday-Thursday) or 520-896-227 (Tuesday-Friday)

Riverside Maintenance Area: 54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy., 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 520-363-9820 (Monday-Thursday)

San Tan Maintenance Area: 3535 E. Hunt Hwy., 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Call 520-866-7044 (Tuesday-Friday) or 520-866-7043 (Monday-Thursday)

Waste Tire: 12725 E. Adamsville Rd., 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Call 520-866-6685 (Monday-Thursday)

QUEEN CREEK:

During storm events the city will have sandbags available to residents. They ask residents to bring a shovel and only fill bags half full.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road (Sossaman Road/Riggs Road)

SCOTTSDALE:

During monsoon season the City of Scottsdale will have two self-service sandbag stations for residents to fill sandbags. These sandbag stations will be stocked with sand, sandbags and shovels for residents to fill sandbags when needed for heavy rain events. Information about when sandbag stations will be available will be posted at www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov. These locations are:

The city’s North Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police Department District 1 Station, 7601 E. McKellips Rd. in Scottsdale

Additional locations may be added as they become needed

SURPRISE:

Surprise Public Works Department provides sand and bags for free to residents. Those taking advantage of the free sand and bags will need to bring their own shovels. If you need help with sandbags, call 623-222-1900.

The following locations will have sand and bags, according to the city:

3 Star Park, 15825 N. Jerry Street (South Side Parking Area off of Jerry Street)

Bell Road Lake (south side), 15105 W. Bell Road

South Plant (north gate), 11401 N. 136th Avenue

Water Well site, 16849 W. Jomax Road

Westgate city facility, 13430 W. Westgate Drive

Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility 15151 W. Greenway Road

Old City Hall recycle bin site, 12425 W. Bell Road

Fire Station 302 recycle bin site, 18600 Reems Road

DreamCatcher Park recycle bin site, 14534 W.Tierra Buena

Next to Villanueva Center, 15616 N. Hollyhock St.

TEMPE:

Beginning June 1, Tempe will have sand, bags and shovels available at two locations for self-service:

Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N Rio Road, access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive

Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W. Guadalupe Road, northwest corner of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads, east side of parking lot

WICKENBURG:

The Town of Wickenburg provides free sandbags to residents all year. They can be found at the Public Works Maintenance Facility at 500 Coney Orosco Dr. Generally, a few thousand sandbags are in stock.

Is your city not listed? Some parts of the Valley are not participating in sand and bag services or have not yet provided current information to ABC15.

RELATED STORIES: