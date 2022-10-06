What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared.

It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Experts say while this holds true, encountering fentanyl in its powder form is truly the most dangerous since it can become airborne.

Experts say if you see something suspicious, the first step is not to panic. If you see something in powder form that you suspect could be fentanyl or simply don't know what it is, call the police immediately.

An expert with Phoenix Police Department, Roger Schneider, says fentanyl pills that are still well-formed, intact, and have not been scraped or heated or tampered with pose less of a risk, but should still be handled with care if you happen to come into contact with them.

