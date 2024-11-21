WATCH: Residents call for action as issues arise at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Park Board will discuss temporarily closing a park in central Phoenix as residents say problems have popped up since the park's opening.

Residents near Hilaria Rodriguez Park, near 28th and Washington streets say the park was a great addition at first.

Now, they say it has become a "hub for crime, drugs and homeless issues."

Several residents have written letters to the board calling for something to be done.

