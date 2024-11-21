Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

WATCH: Residents call for action as issues arise at Phoenix park

Residents near Hilaria Rodriguez Park say it has become a 'hub for crime, drugs, and homeless issues'
The Phoenix Park Board will discuss temporarily closing a park in central Phoenix as residents say problems have popped up since the park's opening.
Posted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Park Board will discuss temporarily closing a park in central Phoenix as residents say problems have popped up since the park's opening.

Residents near Hilaria Rodriguez Park, near 28th and Washington streets say the park was a great addition at first.

Now, they say it has become a "hub for crime, drugs and homeless issues."

Several residents have written letters to the board calling for something to be done.

Listen to residents' concerns and possible options for the park by watching the video in the player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen