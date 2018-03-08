Valley woman's wallet stolen at Phoenix Whole Foods

PHOENIX - A Valley woman is sounding the alarm after thieves made off with her wallet in the produce aisle of a Phoenix supermarket.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Whole Foods near 20th Street and Camelback Road.

"The best place to get a fresh squeezed juice is Whole Foods," explains Diane Goldman.

It's all Goldman wanted after getting over the flu, so after a quick pit stop at a nearby drug store, she headed to Whole Foods.

"They were having good sales on organic cauliflower and asparagus, and I thought, avocados are good, let me squeeze a few and that's where it happened, right over the avocado squeeze," Goldman said.

Someone put the squeeze on Goldman, right in between the bananas and organic apples.

"I went to CVS before and bought chocolate," she explains, "and no one stole my wallet. I came here to get a healthy drink, and someone stole my wallet!"

Goldman says it happened in no time.

"I turned my back for a second to squeeze an avocado, and it cost me my wallet."

A wallet, with $1500 of cash inside, credit cards, and tons of personal information like her social security number.

In surveillance photos Goldman obtained from Whole Foods, you can see two men.

Goldman says they first went to a nearby Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond and racked up thousands of dollars in new charges.

Phoenix police confirm they're looking for a Caucasian man in his thirties who was wearing a black shirt with a white collar. He may have also had an accomplice, who was also seen in the photos.

"I'm really kind and generous and philanthropic," Goldman said. "If you would have needed it, just ask me, and I would have given it to you. But don't steal from me, go get a freaking job. And stop stealing other people's stuff. It's not okay."

We reached out to Whole Foods for comment. A spokesperson tells us they are working very closely with police.