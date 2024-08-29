Valley transitional housing facility dealing with devastating impacts of break-ins, thefts

PHOENIX — A transitional housing facility in Phoenix is struggling to keep up with the community’s needs after a recent burglary and vandalism incident.

Apex Transitional Housing Inc. told ABC15 about a break-in that occurred on August 26 that resulted in the theft of essential items for children it serves, electronics, and more. The facility also had its electricity cut, drywall damaged, pipes and wiring cut, air-conditioning unit gutted, and more.

“This traumatic event has profoundly impacted our ability to serve the community, particularly the children and families who rely on our support,” Derrick Earl, the CEO of Apex, said. “The combined financial impact of the stolen items and the extensive repairs needed to restore our facility is overwhelming. This loss comes at a time when our resources are already stretched thin, and we are struggling to continue our programs without these critical supplies and equipment.”

The organization is asking for donations and help from the community as they work to restore their facility and services.