Valley fire departments continue drowning prevention efforts

PHOENIX — Local firefighters have responded to at least 10 different drownings or near-drowning incidents in the Valley this month, according to ABC15 records.

"What we'd like to do is get some information out there," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.

If the current trends continue, the Valley could see more drowning events in 2021 than in previous years.

By ABC15's count, there were 21 child drownings or near-drownings in 2019 and 33 in 2020. There have been 29 in 2021 but the year is far from over.

The Phoenix Fire Department said most of the drownings they respond to could have been prevented.

"Most of the time -- they are avoidable with proper adult supervision," said Keller.

"There's no replacement for adult supervision," he added.

"That is the most important thing that we can say when it comes to pool safety," said Keller.

On Sunday, Phoenix firefighters responded to a home in north Phoenix where a 2-year-old was found in the water not breathing.

Keller said he hopes outreach efforts prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, other departments are also getting involved with educating swimmers and their families.

Recently, Glendale Fire Department held an event where they taught parents and kids the ABCs of water safety.

The ABCs stand for adult supervision, barriers and CPR training.

Both the Glendale and Phoenix fire departments encourage parents to take CPR classes.

You can find more information on the Phoenix Fire Department and Glendale Fire Department's websites.