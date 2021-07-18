PHX Fire: 2-year-old boy pulled from swimming pool in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is at a hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews were called to a home near 12th Street and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning for reports of a drowning.

When they arrived on scene they found the two-year-old, already pulled from the water and not breathing.

Crews immediately started advanced resuscitation procedures, as CPR was initiated before paramedics arrived, officials said.

The family told crews on scene they are not sure how long the child was in the water.

The boy was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Further information hasn't been provided.