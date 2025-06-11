Valley families receive free pool fences to help keep children safe

Child Crisis Arizona has partnered with other Valley organizations to provide pool fences at no cost to households in need.
Families were able to apply to receive a fence earlier this year, with fence installation happening in June.
About 20 families were chosen to receive the fences this summer, which are a huge part of keeping kids safe around backyard pools.
In the video player above, see how these free fences are impacting families and keeping children safe across the Valley.
To help keep your family safe, here are some precautions to take and things to know as you head out to pools, lakes, and other bodies of water this spring and summer:
- Ask water watchers to put away all distractions, such as electronic devices and books.
- Make sure water watchers know the address.
- If at a pool, water watchers should scan the bottom of the pool before leaving and lock the pool gate.
- Water watchers must actively watch those in their care, being sure to scan the area and keep count of everyone in the group, not just children.
- When near a pool, lock any pool gates each time someone enters or exits. Never prop a gate open.
- Be aware of buckets, puddles, ponds and play structures that may be safety hazards.
- Learn how to perform CPR on infants, children and adults. Knowing can save lives.
- Teach all kids to swim at an appropriate age and remember that it’s never too late for adults to learn how to swim.