Valley families receive free pool fences to help keep children safe

Child Crisis Arizona has partnered with other Valley organizations to provide pool fences at no cost to households in need.

Families were able to apply to receive a fence earlier this year, with fence installation happening in June.

About 20 families were chosen to receive the fences this summer, which are a huge part of keeping kids safe around backyard pools.

