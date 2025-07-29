Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Made in Arizona: Couple bakes up multimillion-dollar bread company

Bakehouse Bread Company, whose all-natural brand is sold in Valley stores such as Fry’s, Safeway, and Albertsons, generated plenty of dough last year, in more ways than one.

Headquartered in a 25,000 square-foot production facility in Tucson with 30 to 40 employees, the company started out with a five-year plan.

Nearly 30 years later, the company produces over three million loaves of bread annually, with the capacity to make 25,000 loaves per day, said John McKearney, who co-founded the business with his wife Nancy. The company's 2024 revenue was roughly $12 million.

