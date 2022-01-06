Two Phoenix Sky Harbor airport TSA checkpoints to temporarily close amid staffing issues

PHOENIX — Two checkpoints at Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will close starting Friday amid COVID-19 staffing issues.

Checkpoints B and D will be closed starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, "given the impacts of COVID on TSA personnel," according to a statement from the TSA.

Officials with the TSA say travelers should expect wait times up to 30 minutes at the remaining open checkpoints, A and C.

It is unclear when the checkpoints will reopen.

The announcement comes as airlines across the country continue to face staffing issues causing cancellations. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 73 flights for the day to or from Sky Harbor have been canceled.