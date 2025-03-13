The Phoenix Lights: 28 years later, the mystery endures

PHOENIX — On the night of March 13, 1997, thousands of Arizonans looked up and saw something they couldn’t explain—a massive, V-shaped formation of lights hovering in the sky.

Twenty-eight years later, the Phoenix Lights remain one of the most infamous UFO sightings in U.S. history, fueling speculation, debate, and ongoing scientific curiosity.

Among those who witnessed the phenomenon firsthand was Dr. Lynne Kitei, a former medical professional who was so profoundly impacted that she left her career in medicine to study the lights full-time.

“They have become the most witnessed, the most documented, the most anomalous aerial sighting in modern history, if not all of history,” said Kitei, founder of the Phoenix Lights Network.

Kitei recalls the day vividly, describing how two lower orbs appeared to hover motionlessly.

“It was just bizarre. Again, I'm a healthy skeptic, but I was seeing something that was so extraordinary.”

While some, like Kitei, are convinced that the lights were something beyond our current understanding, others believe there is a more earthly explanation.

Chris Impey, an astronomy professor at the University of Arizona, points out that the southwest sees an unusually high UFO reports—coinciding with the region’s large number of Air Force bases, frequent military flights, and clear skies.

“You know, the Southwest generates a lot of UFO sightings, and it's not coincidental,” Impey explained. He says he tends to believe the more conventional theory that the Phoenix Lights could have been A-10 aircraft flying in a chevron formation, followed by military flares.

And sometimes, he adds, people may just be seeing the planet Venus.

“After sunset, you'll see it low on the horizon, and with atmospheric effects, it might look like it's moving or hovering. That’s a classic UFO sighting.”

Kitei, however, remains unconvinced.

“The impact it made on the witnesses themselves is so compelling,” she said. “It cannot be explained.”

For Impey, the hope is that the mystery inspires more people to look up at the night sky with curiosity and critical thinking.

“I want people to see all those planets that were aligned in the sky a week ago, the International Space Station, SpaceX rockets—hopefully not raining debris on you,” he joked. “There’s good stuff in the sky. But if you see something you can’t explain—practice skepticism.”

For those fascinated by the Phoenix Lights, Dr. Kitei’s documentary will be shown this Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Arizona Heritage Center.