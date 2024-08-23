Teenage girl hurt in drive-by shooting at Phoenix home, police looking for suspects

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a teenage girl was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

The incident occurred near 7th and Romley avenues around 11 p.m. Romley is just south of Broadway Road.

According to police, the victim, only identified as a young teenager, was inside a home when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by and shot at the home.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling the shooting a “cowardly and violent attack.”

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.